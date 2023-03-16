India Considers Grain Deal Useful for Food Security of Developing World - Foreign Ministry

The Indian Foreign Ministry on Thursday refrained from commenting on the Black Sea Grain Initiative's potential extension but called it an important tool for ensuring food security in developing countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The Indian Foreign Ministry on Thursday refrained from commenting on the Black Sea Grain Initiative's potential extension but called it an important tool for ensuring food security in developing countries.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of grain and fertilizer from Black Sea ports amid hostilities. It was renewed for 120 days in November 2022 and would be due to automatically renew for another 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories object. Russia said on Monday it did not mind extending the deal but only for 60 days.

"We have always stressed the importance of having food security, energy security for the developing world. And as you would recall the Grain Deal, as you call it, which allowed grain to come out of that region, was useful.

I don't have a specific comment on whether it was for 60 days ... Let me not prejudge it," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told a briefing.

Bagchi stated that it was also important for the international community to pay a close look at the issues the developing world faces regarding accessibility of energy, food and other goods, including fertilizers.

Moscow has repeatedly raised concerns that the grain deal's component on facilitating Russian exports on a par with Ukraine was not duly fulfilled. Russia and the United Nations held talks in Geneva on Monday to discuss the deal's extension. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said after the talks that Russia did not object the extension as long as it was for 60 days.