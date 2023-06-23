India Contributes $140Mln to US to Develop Proton Accelerator - Joint Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) India will contribute $140 million to the US Department of Energy to develop the Proton Improvement Plan-II Accelerator as part of the deepening bilateral cooperation on infrastructure, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi hailed our deepening bilateral cooperation on cutting-edge scientific infrastructure, including a $140 million in-kind contribution from the Indian Department of Atomic Energy to the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Laboratory toward collaborative development of the Proton Improvement Plan-II Accelerator, for the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility - the first and largest international research facility on U.

S. soil," the joint statement said.

The two leaders also welcomed the commencement of construction of a Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in India and called on their administrations to extend these partnerships to advanced biotechnology and biomanufacturing, and enhance biosafety and biosecurity innovation, practices, and norms, the statement said.

Modi's visit to the United States this week started in New York, where the Indian prime minister attended the celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the UN Headquarters. Now the Indian prime minister is in Washington for a meeting with Biden and address to Congress.