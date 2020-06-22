UrduPoint.com
India COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 13,699 As Total Cases Reach 425,282

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:35 PM

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 13,699 as total cases reach 425,282

India's federal health ministry Monday morning said 445 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 14,821 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 13,699 and total cases to 425,282

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Monday morning said 445 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 14,821 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 13,699 and total cases to 425,282.

"As on 8:00 a.m.

(local time) Monday, 13,699 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," said information released by the ministry.

On Sunday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 410,461, and the death toll 13,254.

According to ministry officials, so far 237,196 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 174,387," reads the information.

