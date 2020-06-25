India COVID-19 death toll rises to 14,894 as total cases reach 473,105

India's federal health ministry Thursday morning said 418 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 16,922 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Thursday morning said 418 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 16,922 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country.

It took the number of deaths to 14,894 and total cases to 473,105.

This is the biggest single day spike in terms of new infections in the country so far.

On Wednesday morning the number of COVID-19 cases was 456,183, and the death toll was 14,476.

According to the officials, so far 271,697 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

The number of active cases in the country right now is 186,514.