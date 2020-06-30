UrduPoint.com
India COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 16,893 As Total Cases Reach 566,840

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:56 PM

India's federal health ministry Tuesday morning said 418 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 18,522 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 16,893 and total cases to 566,840

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Tuesday morning said 418 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 18,522 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 16,893 and total cases to 566,840.

"As on 8:00 a.m.

(local time) Tuesday, 16,893 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," said information released by the ministry.

On Monday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 548,318, and the death toll 16,475.

According to ministry officials, so far 334,822 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 215,125," said the information.

