UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 18,213 As Total Cases Reach 625,544

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:10 PM

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 18,213 as total cases reach 625,544

India's health ministry on Friday morning said 379 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 20,903 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 18,213 and total cases to 625,544

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :India's health ministry on Friday morning said 379 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 20,903 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 18,213 and total cases to 625,544.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Thursday, 18,213 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," read the information released by the ministry.

On Thursday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 604,641, and the death toll 17,834.

According to ministry officials, so far 379,892 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 227,439," read the information.

The country entered the Unlock 2.0 phase on Wednesday, the guidelines of which continue to impose restrictions inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones. It has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31.

Related Topics

July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

27 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

1 minute ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

13 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.