India COVID-19 death toll rises to 21,129, total cases close to 770,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India's federal health ministry Thursday morning said 487 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 24,879 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 21,129 and total cases to 767,296

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Thursday morning said 487 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 24,879 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 21,129 and total cases to 767,296.

"As on 8:00 a.m.

(local time) Thursday, 21,129 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, so far 476,378 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 269,789," reads the information.

Presently the country has entered Unlock 2.0 phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.