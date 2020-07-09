UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 21,129, Total Cases Close To 770,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:35 PM

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 21,129, total cases close to 770,000

India's federal health ministry Thursday morning said 487 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 24,879 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 21,129 and total cases to 767,296

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Thursday morning said 487 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 24,879 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 21,129 and total cases to 767,296.

"As on 8:00 a.m.

(local time) Thursday, 21,129 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, so far 476,378 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 269,789," reads the information.

Presently the country has entered Unlock 2.0 phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 minutes ago

DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group to enh ..

11 minutes ago

PTCL launches Customer Support Services in Sindhi ..

45 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 13,293 in ..

5 minutes ago

Millions under new Australia lockdown as global vi ..

5 minutes ago

China Condemns Australia's Recent Policy Changes T ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.