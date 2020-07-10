UrduPoint.com
India COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 21,604 As Total Cases Reach 793,802

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:19 PM

India's federal health ministry Friday morning reported 475 new deaths from COVID-19 and 26,506 new cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 21,604 and the total infections to 793,802

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Friday morning reported 475 new deaths from COVID-19 and 26,506 new cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 21,604 and the total infections to 793,802.

This is the highest single day spike in the number of fresh cases in the country so far.

According to ministry officials, so far 495,513 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 276,685," according to health ministry.

The country has entered "Unlock 2.0" phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 containment zones.

Last week the country's civil aviation watchdog -- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until July 31.

On Thursday, the government of Uttar Pradesh, the country's biggest state in terms of population, decided to impose a weekend lockdown from Friday night till Monday morning, to cut the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

