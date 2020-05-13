India COVID-19 death toll rises to 2,415 as total cases reach 74,281

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Wednesday morning said 122 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 3,525 positive cases were reported since Tuesday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 2,415 and total cases to 74,281.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Wednesday, 2,415 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," read information released by the ministry.

On Tuesday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 70,756, and the death toll was 2,293.

According to ministry officials, so far 24,386 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 47,480," read the information.

Wednesday marks the 50th straight day of the ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the center government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown, announced on March 25, was on May 1 again extended for the second time until May 17.