India COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 5,598 As Total Cases Reach 198,706

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:11 PM

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry on Tuesday morning reported 204 new deaths and 8,171 positive cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 5,598 and total cases to 198,706.

According to ministry officials, 95,527 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 97,581," said the information.

The 5th phase of a nationwide lockdown came into force from Monday, marking several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.

