India COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 7,466 As Total Cases Reach 266,598

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:55 PM

India's federal health ministry Tuesday morning said that 331 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,987 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 7,466 and total cases to 266,598

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Tuesday morning said that 331 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,987 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 7,466 and total cases to 266,598.

This is the highest spike both in terms of deaths and fresh cases in the country so far.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Tuesday, 7,466 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Monday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 256,611, and the death toll 7,135.

According to ministry officials, so far 129,215 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 129,917," reads the information.

The 5th phase of nationwide lockdown came into force from Monday. This phase marks several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

On March 25 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.

