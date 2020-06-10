UrduPoint.com
India COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 7,745 As Total Cases Reach 276,583

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 7,745 as total cases reach 276,583

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Wednesday morning said that 279 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,985 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 7,745 and total cases to 276,583.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Wednesday, 7,745 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Tuesday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 266,598, and the death toll 7,466.

According to ministry officials, so far 135,206 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 133,632," reads the information.

The fifth phase of nationwide lockdown came into force from June 1. This phase marks several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

On March 25 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.

