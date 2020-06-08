UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India COVID-19 Deaths Cross 7,000-mark, Cases Surpass 250,000

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic in India crossed the 7,000-mark, reaching 7,135 on Monday, as the total number of cases surpassed 250,000, reaching 256,611, said the latest data issued by the health ministry

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 pandemic in India crossed the 7,000-mark, reaching 7,135 on Monday, as the total number of cases surpassed 250,000, reaching 256,611, said the latest data issued by the health ministry.

The ministry's data said that 206 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 9,983 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country.

This is the highest spike in terms of fresh cases in the country so far.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Monday, 7,135 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Sunday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 246,628, and the death toll 6,929.

According to ministry officials, so far 124,095 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 125,381," reads the information.

The fifth phase of a nationwide lockdown came into force on June 1. This phase marks several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

On March 25, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.

