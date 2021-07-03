India COVID-19 tally rises to 30,502,362, with 44,111 new cases

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,502,362 on Saturday as 44,111 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) -:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,502,362 on Saturday as 44,111 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 738 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the death toll to 401,050.

There are still 495,533 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 14,104 cases during the past 24 hours.

It fell to below 500,000-mark after 97 days, said the federal health ministry in a statement.

A total of 29,605,779 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 57,477 were discharged during the past 24 hours.