UrduPoint.com

India Creates Border Tension To Divert Attention From Domestic Problems: Chinese Scholar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 12:13 PM

India creates border tension to divert attention from domestic problems: Chinese Scholar

India creates border tension with its neighboring countries from time to time, mainly to ease the increasingly acute domestic contradictions, Cheng Xizhong, visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, and former Defence Attache in South Asian countries said on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :India creates border tension with its neighboring countries from time to time, mainly to ease the increasingly acute domestic contradictions, Cheng Xizhong, visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, and former Defence Attache in South Asian countries said on Wednesday.

Now, the Modi regime is facing a series of major contradictions in the Indian society. First, COVID-19 has led to the collapse of India's economy. Second, the contradictions between Hindu groups and the non-Hindu groups have developed to an irreconcilable level. Third, Modi's agriculture laws have damaged the interests of tens of thousands of farmers and their agitation is hard to calm down, he said in an article.

Prof Cheng said that throughout decades of history, whenever India's domestic contradictions develop to an uncontrollable level, India will provoke conflicts or wars with its neighbors to divert the attention of the domestic people.

"Actually, the Indian authorities themselves know very well that militarily India is not China's opponent. During the conflicts with China in the early 1960s and the past two years, the Indian army was defeated miserably," he added.

He further analyzed that Indian Chief of the Army Staff, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane is so arrogant, mainly because India has recently obtained several advanced weapons from abroad. The general believes that with the advanced weapons, the Indian army can win a war. Actually, this is his very naive thinking.

Prof Cheng believed that the main factor determining the outcome of a war is people, not advanced weapons.

He revealed that in the Indian armed forces, there exist various complex contradictions, especially the lack of basic trust between officers and soldiers. The vast majority of officers come from the upper class and the vast majority of soldiers come from the lower class.

Soldiers only serve for livelihood. Arrogant officers bully soldiers wantonly, and the poor soldiers are very afraid of their officers. How can such an army fight? Therefore, in every war and conflict with neighboring countries, the Indian army was vulnerable.

Although the Indian army has a lot of advanced equipment, almost all of them are imported from abroad. In recent 20 years, India has emphasized the diversification of weapons sources.

While continuing to buy from Russia, it has purchased from the United States, France, Israel and other countries. As a result, the Indian army's arsenal has become a hodgepodge, greatly increasing the difficulty of maintenance.

In terms of ammunitions, the Indian army also relies on procurement from abroad, which seriously affects the exertion of the Indian army's campaign firepower. During a war, the equipment of the Indian army will be constantly destroyed, which will be difficult to be effectively supplemented. This will be a fatal weakness for the Indian army.

In addition, when the Indian army take heavy casualties, it lacks effective rescue, so dozens of soldiers were frozen to death in the conflict in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

Under such circumstances, Gen Naravane still believes that India can win, which is pure lying with his eyes open, Prof. Cheng concluded.

Related Topics

India Army Israel Poor Russia China Agriculture France Buy United States June Border 2020 All From Asia Arsenal

Recent Stories

92-year-old Malawian music legend finds fame on Ti ..

92-year-old Malawian music legend finds fame on TikTok

7 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with UAE

33 minutes ago
 Pakistani ski player eagerly waiting to participat ..

Pakistani ski player eagerly waiting to participate in Beijing Winter Olympic

29 minutes ago
 Upward trend in Pakistan's exports to China encour ..

Upward trend in Pakistan's exports to China encouraging

29 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 again

Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 again

47 minutes ago
 First Community Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Strai ..

First Community Cases of Omicron Coronavirus Strain Detected in Vietnam - Report ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.