India Creates New Visa Category To Facilitate Entry From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday announced a new visa category to speed up entry into the country from Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi would immediately evacuate the ambassador in Kabul and his Indian personnel. Previously, the spokesman mentioned that the country would also take care of "a number of Afghans who have been our partners."

"MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan.

A new category of electronic visa called 'e-Emergency X-Misc Visa' introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," the ministry tweeted.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most nations have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia New Delhi Visa Sunday Ashraf Ghani From Asia

