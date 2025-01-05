Open Menu

India Cricket Loss To Australia Sparks Questions Back Home

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM

India cricket loss to Australia sparks questions back home

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Indian cricket fans and pundits heaped praise on stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday, but questioned the future of several veteran players after their team lost 3-1 to Australia in a gripping five-Test series.

Star quick bowler Bumrah offered something for India to celebrate in an otherwise gloomy assessment of the team's performance following their six-wicket defeat in the final Test in Sydney.

"Trophy lost, questions aplenty, uncertain future," a Times of India headline read.

"Questions were continuously raised on the future of ageing superstars in that dressing room, which doesn't look happy anymore," the paper wrote.

The Indian Express gloomily noted that "the big two were poor", referring to captain Rohit Sharma and batting superstar Virat Kohli.

Sharma, who has averaged just 10.9 runs in his last eight Tests, stood down -- or was dropped -- for the final match because of his form.

For Kohli, apart from an unbeaten century in Perth, he was out every other time caught after edging to the wicketkeeper or slips.

Bumrah, however, was a revelation.

- 'Career highlight' -

Standing in as skipper in the final Test, he finished the tour with 32 wickets at an average of 13.06, and was named Man of the Series.

"Superhuman Jasprit Bumrah was let down by colossal batting failures and dubious selections," said the Times of India.

"The highlight of the series for me... has been watching Jasprit Bumrah bowl," said veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle, calling the loss a "fair result".

"It will be one of the highlights of my media career."

Bumrah suffered a back niggle on Saturday and went for scans, and was ultimately forced to watch from the sidelines.

"Brave fightback by India, but Bumrah's absence was too big a loss to overcome," Indian cricket journalist Ayaz Memon wrote on social media.

Veteran Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar said it was a "commendable performance", but reserved his praise for Bumrah.

"Jas is just the best in the world!" he wrote on social media.

Related Topics

India Cricket Century Australia Poor Social Media Perth Sydney Man Virat Kohli Sunday Media From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

16 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

16 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

16 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

16 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

16 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

16 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

16 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

16 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

16 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

16 hours ago

More Stories From World