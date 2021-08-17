India Decides to Immediately Evacuate Its Embassy in Kabul - MEA Spokesman Bagchi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) India has decided to begin an immediate evacuation of its embassy in Afghanistan, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," Bagchi said on Twitter.