India Declare On 287-4, Bangladesh Need 515 To Win Test
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Chennai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Opener Shubman Gill and returning Rishabh Pant hit centuries as India set Bangladesh an imposing victory target of 515 in the first Test after they declared their innings on 287-4 on Saturday.
Pant, who made 109, and Gill, unbeaten on 119, put on 167 runs for the fourth wicket to ram home India's advantage in Chennai after they bundled out Bangladesh for 149 on day two.
Pant, a left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, smashed the bowlers to every corner before a double off Shakib Al Hasan got him his sixth Test century.
The 26-year-old, who survived a near-fatal car crash in December 2022, took off his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge a standing ovation from the weekend crowd.
He finally fell caught and bowled by spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz after his 128-ball knock that included 13 fours and four sixes.
Gill kept up the charge and raised his fifth Test ton as he took a bow in front of a cheering crowd before skipper Rohit Sharma called him and KL Rahul, on 22, back.
Gill and Pant, who survived a drop catch on 72, started cautiously on India's overnight 81-3 after early morning rain.
Pant let loose with two boundaries before Gill smashed Mehidy for two sixes in an over to raise his fifty.
The batting duo handled the spinners with ease and jumped out of the crease to hit boundaries.
India lost all three wickets including Rohit, for five, and Virat Kohli, for 17, on Friday.
Ravichandran Ashwin handed India an early advantage after his 113 lifted the hosts to 376 from a precarious 144-6.
Jasprit Bumrah turned on the heat to help bundle out Bangladesh for 149, giving the hosts a 227-run lead coming into the second innings.
India are looking to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings as they begin a fresh Test season of 10 matches.
Bangladesh have never beaten India in a Test.
Recent Stories
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
More Stories From World
-
Japan orders evacuations as heavy rains trigger floods in quake-hit region1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship result1 hour ago
-
Israel's Lebanon pager blasts may be classified as war crime: UN rights chief tells UNSC2 hours ago
-
Trump shooting: Secret Service admits complacency3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka votes in first poll since economic collapse4 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results5 hours ago
-
'Engaged as soon as possible': Early voting starts in several US states5 hours ago
-
Water crisis in Flint, Michigan: an American scandal5 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results5 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Queen City Championship scores5 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table12 hours ago