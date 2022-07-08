MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday a one-day national mourning on July 9 over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022," Modi said on Twitter.

Abe was attacked earlier on Friday in the Japanese city of Nara during his street speech.

The attacker, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters. After the second shot, Abe fell. During the attack, he received a gunshot wound to the right side of the neck. Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.