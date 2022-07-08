UrduPoint.com

India Declares National Mourning Day Over Abe's Death - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

India Declares National Mourning Day Over Abe's Death - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Friday a one-day national mourning on July 9 over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022," Modi said on Twitter.

Abe was attacked earlier on Friday in the Japanese city of Nara during his street speech.

The attacker, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters. After the second shot, Abe fell. During the attack, he received a gunshot wound to the right side of the neck. Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

Related Topics

India Dead Attack Prime Minister Police Twitter Narendra Modi Nara July From

Recent Stories

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

12 minutes ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

2 hours ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.