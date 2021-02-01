UrduPoint.com
India Deeply Concerned About Developments In Neighboring Myanmar - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:10 AM

India Deeply Concerned About Developments in Neighboring Myanmar - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) India has expressed concerns over the situation in Myanmar, where the military declared a state of emergency after detaining multiple civilian government leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," India's foreign ministry said in a Monday statement.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that Myanmar's military announced a state of emergency in a declaration signed by First Vice President U Myint Swe, who will now be serving as Myanmar's acting president.

According to the declaration, state power is being handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing.

The announcement came on Monday morning after Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President Win Myint and other members of the ruling National League for Democracy party were detained.

The United States and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have already called for the release of those detained, urging Myanmar's military to respect the results of the November 8 elections.

More Stories From World

