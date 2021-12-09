UrduPoint.com

India Defence Chief's Body Arrives In Delhi After Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:08 PM

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The body of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, one day after he and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash near a military academy.

Rawat, 63, was travelling with his wife and other senior officers when their aircraft crashed in a forest in southern Tamil Nadu state, killing all but one soldier on board.

His body arrived in the capital for Friday's funeral after a solemn ceremony near the accident site at an army base, where an honour guard laid wreaths by the coffins of the victims.

"The last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff will be performed with full military honours," defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.

