India Delays Restart of Scheduled Foreign Flights Amid Virus Variant Concerns

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) India will not resume scheduled flights abroad from December 15, the civil aviation authority said Wednesday, citing the emergence of new coronavirus variants of concern.

"An appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

The regulator grounded scheduled flights to and from India in spring 2020 after the outbreak began. It has since made arrangements on air travel "bubbles" with dozens of countries that allow travelers on designated flights to skip quarantine.

The detection of a new coronavirus strain in South Africa last week prompted EU and several other countries to limit travel from the region in the hope of containing what the World Health Organization has labelled a "variant of concern."