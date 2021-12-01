UrduPoint.com

India Delays Restart Of Scheduled Foreign Flights Amid Virus Variant Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 05:44 PM

India Delays Restart of Scheduled Foreign Flights Amid Virus Variant Concerns

India will not resume scheduled flights abroad from December 15, the civil aviation authority said Wednesday, citing the emergence of new coronavirus variants of concern

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) India will not resume scheduled flights abroad from December 15, the civil aviation authority said Wednesday, citing the emergence of new coronavirus variants of concern.

"An appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

The regulator grounded scheduled flights to and from India in spring 2020 after the outbreak began. It has since made arrangements on air travel "bubbles" with dozens of countries that allow travelers on designated flights to skip quarantine.

The detection of a new coronavirus strain in South Africa last week prompted EU and several other countries to limit travel from the region in the hope of containing what the World Health Organization has labelled a "variant of concern."

Related Topics

India World South Africa December 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq to continue as interim head coach ..

Saqlain Mushtaq to continue as interim head coach of national cricket team

7 minutes ago
 Internal Displacement Rising Globally Despite COVI ..

Internal Displacement Rising Globally Despite COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions - I ..

17 minutes ago
 50th National Day celebrates five decades of achie ..

50th National Day celebrates five decades of achievements: WAM Director-General

18 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary Association jointly organized ..

23 minutes ago
 Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs to be Discuss ..

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs to be Discussed Within EU - Commission Pres ..

21 minutes ago
 Hardliner Eric Zemmour May Change Dynamics of Fren ..

Hardliner Eric Zemmour May Change Dynamics of French Presidential Race - Expert

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.