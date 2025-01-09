Open Menu

India Delays Satellite Docking For 2nd Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 01:30 PM

India delays satellite docking for 2nd time

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) India’s space agency delayed the docking of twin satellites under the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission for the second time, citing unexpected drift between the spacecraft.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) first postponed the docking on Jan. 6, saying more ground simulations were needed to assess the scenario after Monday’s aborted attempt.

On Wednesday, ISRO announced a second delay on X ahead of its planned live broadcast of the docking on Jan. 9.

The agency said SpacecraftA reduced the distance from 500 meters to 225 meters, but the satellites drifted “more than expected” after a period of non-visibility.

The SpaDeX mission, launched on Dec. 30, aims to develop India’s orbital docking capability, a critical technology for future space missions.

The two small spacecraft were launched aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C60) from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in southern India.

ISRO said the mission's main goal is to “develop and demonstrate the technology needed for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft in a low-earth circular orbit.”

Related Topics

India Technology Vehicle From Satellites

Recent Stories

74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: ..

74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF

20 minutes ago
 EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

50 minutes ago
 Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight mo ..

Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month

1 hour ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..

2 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring ov ..

ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors

2 hours ago
 Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatric ..

Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new j ..

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

11 hours ago
 EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

11 hours ago
 Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai S ..

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

12 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

13 hours ago

More Stories From World