India Delivers 3 Tons of Medical Supplies to Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) India has delivered the fourth batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which includes 3 tons of essential medicines, the Indian Foreign Ministry reported Saturday.

"As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance, India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of 3 tons of essential life saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also affirmed India's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

"In this endeavour, we had already supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and essential life saving medicines to Afghanistan.

The same was handed over to the WHO and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," the statement said.

In the coming weeks, India will send additional batches of humanitarian aid consisting of medical supplies and grain to Afghanistan, the ministry added.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in September, 2021. The international community, including several governments and NGOs, has provided various assistance to the population battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis in the country.