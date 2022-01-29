UrduPoint.com

India Delivers 3 Tons Of Medical Supplies To Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 11:01 PM

India Delivers 3 Tons of Medical Supplies to Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

India has delivered the fourth batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which includes 3 tons of essential medicines, the Indian Foreign Ministry reported Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) India has delivered the fourth batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which includes 3 tons of essential medicines, the Indian Foreign Ministry reported Saturday.

"As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance, India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of 3 tons of essential life saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also affirmed India's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

"In this endeavour, we had already supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and essential life saving medicines to Afghanistan.

The same was handed over to the WHO and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," the statement said.

In the coming weeks, India will send additional batches of humanitarian aid consisting of medical supplies and grain to Afghanistan, the ministry added.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in September, 2021. The international community, including several governments and NGOs, has provided various assistance to the population battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis in the country.

Related Topics

India Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Same September

Recent Stories

Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

3 minutes ago
 Kazakh leader rejects international probe into dea ..

Kazakh leader rejects international probe into deadly unrest

4 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh govt to provide sing ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh govt to provide single line budget to all tertiary ..

4 minutes ago
 Paris Says Ready to Send Several Hundred French Tr ..

Paris Says Ready to Send Several Hundred French Troops to Romania as Part of NAT ..

37 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks raising Kashmir issue at int'l ..

AJK President seeks raising Kashmir issue at int'l level

38 minutes ago
 Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles too strong for Cast ..

Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles too strong for Castres

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>