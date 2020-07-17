India's Foreign Ministry rejected media reports on Thursday that claimed it had been dropped from a project with Iran to build a rail link from the Chabahar Port to Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) India's Foreign Ministry rejected media reports on Thursday that claimed it had been dropped from a project with Iran to build a rail link from the Chabahar Port to Afghanistan.

India and Iran have built a port together on the Iranian coast along the Gulf of Oman that is intended as a transport corridor to Afghanistan. A railroad from Chabahar to Iran's Zahedan on the border with the landlocked Central Asian nation is part of a larger infrastructure project that the Hindu newspaper said India had been blocked from after payment delays.

"We have seen some speculative reports about Chabahar Port and the Chabahar-Zahidan railway project," Foreign Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.

He said Indian construction firm IRCON had completed a feasibility study on the railroad project together with Iran's state transport infrastructure company CDTIC. He said Iran was to nominate an entity that would oversee "technical and financial issues" but this was yet to be done.