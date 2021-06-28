India Deploys Additional 50,000 Soldiers to Border With China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) India is boosting its military presence near the border with China, having increased its contingent there by 50,000 soldiers within the past several months, media reported on Monday.

The country has recently sent fighter jet squadrons and boosted its border group of troops up to 200,000 soldiers, Deccan Herald news outlet reported, citing four people familiar with the situation.

Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas.

As a consequence, the area has since frequented seeing hassles between the military of both sides.

Following a deadly escalation near Lake Pangong Tso last May, India and China boosted their military presence in the disputed region, while simultaneously launching the disengagement consultations. As talks were underway, another two major clashes took place in June and August of that year which left dozens of soldiers killed on both sides.