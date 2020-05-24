India Deploys Additional Forces in Ladakh Border Region Near China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) India has deployed several additional infantry battalions along the border with China in the mountainous Ladakh region, which is administered by New Delhi as a union territory, due to rising tensions in the area, Times of India newspaper reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the month, a scuffle between Indian and Chinese border guards was reported to have taken place near the Pangong Lake in Ladakh resulting in the former getting arrested and then released by China. The Indian armed forces have been strongly rejecting the media reports on detention.

According to the newspaper's source, a few battalions have been deployed in Ladakh to replace the acclimatized troops moved farther to the sites of confrontations with the Chinese forces.

Meanwhile, units from the division based in Ladakh's capital of Leh have also been moved to the so-called operational alert areas.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of the India-China relations as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the so-called Line of Actual Control created after the 1962 war between the nations.