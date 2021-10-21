India Deploys Modern Howitzers in Ladakh Region Bordering China - Army

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) India has deployed modern M-777 ultra-light howitzers and L-70 Bofors artillery guns in the Tawang sector of the Ladakh region bordering China, the Indian army said on Thursday.

"The guns can bring down all unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned combat aerial vehicles, attack helicopters and modern aircraft. The gun has enhanced target acquisition and automatic target tracking capability under all weather conditions with high-resolution electro-optical sensors comprising a daylight television camera, a thermal imaging camera, and a laser range finder," Capt.

Sariya Abbasi said, as quoted by the ANI news agency.

The Indian armed forces have also boosted the deployment of military aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles, in the Arunachal Pradesh sector of the border with China.

The tensions in Ladakh between China and India escalated last May. Following several conflicts between the countries' military units in the area of Pangong Lake, Beijing and New Delhi increased their military presence on the border.