India Detects Almost 30 Patients With UK-Linked Strain Of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 07:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The number of persons infected with the new strain of the coronavirus, previously found in the UK, has reached almost 30 in India, the country's health ministry said Friday.

In late December, the United Kingdom identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 virus strains.

According to the ministry, India now has 29 cases of the new strain.

India has also confirmed a total of over 10,286,709 COVID-19 cases, including 148,994 fatalities.

More Stories From World

