India Develops App To Track COVID-19 Vaccination - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

India Develops App to Track COVID-19 Vaccination - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Indian Health Ministry has developed a digital platform, including a mobile application for real-time tracking of processes related to the COVID-19 vaccination in the country, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

The platform, dubbed Co-WIN, will be monitoring vaccine delivery and registering people for vaccination.

"Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine. There are five modules in Co-WIN app - administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgment module and report module," Bhushan said, as quoted by NDTV broadcaster.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (9.

7 million), following the United States with more than 15 million COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech asked the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. Similar applications have already been filed with the Indian drugs watchdog by Pfizer/BioNTech for their BNT162b2 vaccine and the Serum Institute of India for its Covishield, developed by the University of Oxford.

Covaxin is currently going through phase 3 clinical trials in India, involving 26,000 people. In total, trials for eight COVID-19 candidate vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, are currently underway in India.

