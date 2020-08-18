UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Discusses Flights Renewal With Russia, Other Countries - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:09 PM

India Discusses Flights Renewal With Russia, Other Countries - Minister

India negotiates flights renewal with 13 countries, including Russia, through so-called air bubble agreements, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) India negotiates flights renewal with 13 countries, including Russia, through so-called air bubble agreements, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

In late July, the country extended its ban on international commercial flights due to COVID-19 until August 31 but permitted some flights within bilateral agreements known as air bubble agreements. India has already signed such deals with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and the Maldives.

"We are now taking these efforts forward & are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements. These countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand.

The ongoing negotiations will benefit stranded Indians & nationals of these countries," the minister tweeted.

He has added that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bhutan were offered similar agreements as well.

Earlier in the month, the Indian Interior Ministry introduced new rules for foreign citizens entering the country, including a seven-day quarantine and subsequent seven-day self-isolation. During their stay, all foreigners must also have Aarogya Setu tracing app installed on their phones.

India has confirmed a total of over 2.7 million coronavirus disease cases.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Thailand Interior Ministry Australia Bangladesh Israel Sri Lanka Russia France Qatar Germany Puri Singapore Italy Bahrain United Kingdom Bhutan Japan South Korea United States Philippines Kenya Maldives United Arab Emirates Nigeria Nepal July August All Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai cruise industry ready to set sail again

26 minutes ago

Country's Science and Technology sector received u ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 1,370.421 mln saved under austerity drive

2 minutes ago

Global FDI in developing countries set to plunge b ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 18 Aug 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change reinforces importance o ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.