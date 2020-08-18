India Discusses Flights Renewal With Russia, Other Countries - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) India negotiates flights renewal with 13 countries, including Russia, through so-called air bubble agreements, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

In late July, the country extended its ban on international commercial flights due to COVID-19 until August 31 but permitted some flights within bilateral agreements known as air bubble agreements. India has already signed such deals with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and the Maldives.

"We are now taking these efforts forward & are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements. These countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand.

The ongoing negotiations will benefit stranded Indians & nationals of these countries," the minister tweeted.

He has added that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bhutan were offered similar agreements as well.

Earlier in the month, the Indian Interior Ministry introduced new rules for foreign citizens entering the country, including a seven-day quarantine and subsequent seven-day self-isolation. During their stay, all foreigners must also have Aarogya Setu tracing app installed on their phones.

India has confirmed a total of over 2.7 million coronavirus disease cases.