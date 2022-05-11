India Dismisses Reports Sri Lankan Politicians Flee to Country Amid Civil Unrest

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Recent reports claiming Sri Lankan politicians and their family members are fleeing to India are groundless and false, Colombo-based Indian high commission said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sri Lankan media reported that some politicians had fled the island as anti-government protests in the country continue to escalate.

"High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media & social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India. These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them," the commission tweeted.

On Monday, groups of pro- and anti-government activists clashed in Colombo amid the state of emergency, imposed on Friday, and a nationwide strike demanding the resignation of the president.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from office in a bid to mitigate the ongoing crisis. However, the protesters set his and the president's residences on fire. The protesters also blocked the road to the country's international airport to prevent members of the ruling party from fleeing the country

Sri Lanka has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in the country's history since gaining independence in 1948. The dire economic situation was caused by shortages of foreign Currency as tourist flows dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the country from purchasing enough fuel. The pandemic has also negatively impacted remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad. There is an acute shortage of food and basic necessities, including fuel and gas, with many parts of the island nation facing continuous power blackouts.