Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 01:20 AM

India Diversifying Away from Russian Defense Industry Faster Than Expected - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States is helping India lessen its reliance on Russia's defense industry faster than expected, US Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Elizabeth Horst said on Thursday.

"We're going to help India diversify away from Russia's defense industry...We're moving faster than you would expect, but it's probably never as fast as people want it to be," Horst said during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Joe Biden at the White House last month to discuss various matters, including expanding the trade, defense, and security partnership.

In light of the Modi-Biden meeting, a US official said that India is actively diversifying away from Russian military equipment.

The two leaders announced a series of deliverables following the meeting, which included India's commitment to purchase American-made MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones.

