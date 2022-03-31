UrduPoint.com

India Donates 10,000 Tonnes Of Wheat To Afghanistan Under New Agreement With WFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 09:23 PM

India has signed the second agreement with the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) under which it will donate another 10,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan, the Indian foreign ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) India has signed the second agreement with the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) under which it will donate another 10,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan, the Indian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Government of India and the United Nations World Food Program signed the second 'In-kind Contribution Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and WFP for the donation of next batch of 10,000 MTs of wheat to the People of Afghanistan," a statement read.

India intends to provide Afghanistan with a total of 50,000 tonnes of wheat.

"As of now, the first tranche of 10,000 MTs of wheat has been successfully delivered to Afghanistan and delivery of the next batch of 10,000 MTs of wheat is in the process," the statement said.

The swift ascension to power of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) in Afghanistan in August of last year caused economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

