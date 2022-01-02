UrduPoint.com

India Donates 500,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 02:00 AM

India Donates 500,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) India has donated 500,000 doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Afghanistan and will send an equal amount soon, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

"Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan...

Another batch of additional 500,000 doses would be supplied in coming weeks," it said in a statement.

India has pledged to donate a million vaccine doses to the war-torn country. The latest batch went to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul.

The supply of the vaccine, made by Indian firm Bharat Biotech from killed coronaviruses, comes on top of 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance India brought to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization in December.

