India Donates $5Mln to UN Palestine Refugee Agency - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said on Wednesday that India has provided $5 million to aid the agency's humanitarian operations in the region.

"The government of India has contributed US$5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support of the Agency's core programs and services, including education, health care, and relief and social services," UNRWA said in a release.

The agency pointed out that India had increased its annual contributions from $1.

25 million to $5 million over the past two years and the funds have helped UNRWA deal with the significant financial gap it faces.

In addition, India has urged all United Nations member states to consider enhancing their support for UNRWA in a show of solidarity with Palestine refugees, the release said.

In May, UNRWA appealed to donors for $1.2 billion to prevent the disruption of the agency's activities in 2019. Donors have pledged more than $110 million during a conference at the United Nations headquarters in June.