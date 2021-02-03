UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Driven To Reduce Reliance On Other Countries For Defense Matters - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:00 PM

India Driven to Reduce Reliance on Other Countries for Defense Matters - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Indian government is committed to bolstering the domestic production of defense infrastructure to reduce reliance on other countries, Rajnath Singh, India's minister of defense, said Wednesday.

Speaking at the Aero India 2021 airshow in Bengaluru, Singh said that the defense sector would play a core part in the self-reliant India program, also known as Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

"We have taken many steps to strengthen our security apparatus recently. Domestic manufacturing of bigger and complex defense platforms has now become the focus of our policy under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," Singh said.

The defense minister reiterated the Indian government's commitment to spend $130 billion modernizing the country's military over the next seven to eight years.

New Delhi is hoping to achieve a defense turnover of $23.9 billion by 2024, driven by $4.8 billion in aerospace exports, he said.

Singh also noted the Indian Air Force's order for 83 new Tejas MK 1A Light Combat Aircraft, which are produced domestically by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which he said was potentially the largest "Make in India" defense contract to date.

Representatives from more than 55 countries are participating at the Aero India 2021 airshow, Singh said, writing in a later Tweet that the defense ministers of Ukraine, Iran, Madagascar, and the Maldives were attending the event in person.

The 2021 edition of the Aero India airshow, which is held biennially, is set to run from Wednesday through Friday at the Yelahanka airbase in the city of Bengaluru.

Related Topics

India Exports Ukraine Iran New Delhi Maldives Madagascar Event From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Students to gradually return to schools from Febru ..

18 seconds ago

Rihana extends support for protesting farmers in I ..

9 minutes ago

The issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and ..

21 minutes ago

BISP removes over 29, 961 new individuals from the ..

32 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 56 more people during last 24 hours ..

38 minutes ago

UAE Press: Amid pandemic, digital wellbeing is cru ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.