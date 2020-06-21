UrduPoint.com
India Eliminates 3 Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir - Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:50 PM

India Eliminates 3 Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir - Police

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The Indian security forces have eliminated three terrorists in Srinagar city of the Jammu and Kashmir union territory, police said on Sunday.

The operation was launched earlier in the day in the Zadibal area. Security forces had to resort to arms after trapped terrorists refused to surrender.

"#ZadibalEncounterUpdate: Third #terrorist killed. Search operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Vijay Kumar, the inspector general of Kashmir police, said that the terrorists were involved in the killing of two personnel of the Border Security Force on May 20.

The situation in Kashmir has been consistently strained amid conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. It escalated further in early August when the Indian government decided to annul the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and put it under direct Federal control. In the lead-up to the move, India sent additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir and put it under a curfew.

