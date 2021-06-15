India Ends Legal Proceedings Against Italian Marines Over Fishermen Killings - Di Maio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) India has closed legal proceedings against Italian marines who shot two Indian fishermen dead in 2012, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to those who worked consistently on the case, thanks to our tireless diplomatic corps. This puts a definitive end to this long story," the minister tweeted.

Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre were guarding the Italian-flagged Enrica Lexie tanker off India's southern coast when they mistook a passing fishing boat for pirates and opened fire on it.

India's Supreme Court said earlier in the day it was satisfied with a compensation of 100 million Indian rupees ($1.4 million) paid by Italy. The court is still to decide how to split this sum between victims' families.