India envoy in Bangladesh to smooth months of tensions

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) India's top career diplomat was in Bangladesh on Monday to defuse tensions between the two neighbours arising from the August overthrow of autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina in a student-led revolution.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, leader of an interim government tasked with implementing democratic reforms, has condemned acts of "Indian aggression" that he alleged were intended to destabilise his administration.

Vikram Misri, the secretary of India's foreign ministry, arrived in Dhaka on Monday for the first in-person meeting between top officials of both countries since Hasina's ouster.

"India desires a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh," Misri told reporters in the Bangladeshi capital.