India, EU Agree To Boost Cooperation On Human Rights

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

India, EU Agree to Boost Cooperation on Human Rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) India and the European Union solidified their partnership on human rights issues during a series of talks on Monday.

Representatives of the two sides met at the 9th EU-India Human Rights Dialogue in New Delhi to talk about freedom of religion, female empowerment and children's rights, among other issues.

"Both the EU and India expressed the need to foster greater engagement on human rights issues, based on internationally recognised human rights laws and standards. The two sides recognized the importance of strengthening the Human Rights mechanisms for the promotion of human rights and the role of national human rights institutions, civil society actors and journalists in this regard," the joint press release read.

The dialogue was chaired by Sandeep Chakravorty, the joint secretary for Europe West in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Ugo Astuto, the ambassador of the European Union to India.

While India and the EU saw eye to eye on almost every issue, the EU stood firm on its opposition to capital punishment "in all cases and without exception." This is in contrast to the current laws in India, which allow the death penalty for some crimes.

Another EU-India Human Rights Dialogue is expected to be held again next year. In the meanwhile, the sides agreed to continue their cooperation on human rights issues at the United Nations and other international platforms.

