India, EU Hold First Maritime Security Dialogue - Indian Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) India and the European Union held on Wednesday the first bilateral maritime security dialogue in a televised format, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"India and the EU held their first maritime security dialogue in a virtual format on 20 January 2021. The consultations involved exchanges on developments in maritime security environment, regional cooperation activities, developments of mutual interest and opportunities for cooperation between India and the EU," the ministry said in a statement.

The consultations were co-chaired by Director for the Security Policy in the European External Action Service Joanneke Balfoort and India's Joint Secretary Sandeep Arya.

"The dialogue seeks to develop mutual understanding and cooperation opportunities between India and the EU in the maritime security domain as another factor of the strategic partnership between the two sides consistent with the India-EU Roadmap to 2025," the statement added.