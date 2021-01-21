UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, EU Hold First Maritime Security Dialogue - Indian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:40 AM

India, EU Hold First Maritime Security Dialogue - Indian Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) India and the European Union held on Wednesday the first bilateral maritime security dialogue in a televised format, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"India and the EU held their first maritime security dialogue in a virtual format on 20 January 2021. The consultations involved exchanges on developments in maritime security environment, regional cooperation activities, developments of mutual interest and opportunities for cooperation between India and the EU," the ministry said in a statement.

The consultations were co-chaired by Director for the Security Policy in the European External Action Service Joanneke Balfoort and India's Joint Secretary Sandeep Arya.

"The dialogue seeks to develop mutual understanding and cooperation opportunities between India and the EU in the maritime security domain as another factor of the strategic partnership between the two sides consistent with the India-EU Roadmap to 2025," the statement added.

Related Topics

India European Union January

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

3 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

4 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

5 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

5 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.