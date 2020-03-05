India-EU summit postponed due to coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

An India-EU summit scheduled for March 13 in Brussels has been postponed because of the coronavirus, New Delhi said Thursday

"Both sides have agreed that due to health authorities advising against travel between regions it would be wise to reschedule the summit to a mutually convenient date," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been due to attend the 15th such summit with the European Union represented by Charles Michel, European Council president, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.