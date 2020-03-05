UrduPoint.com
India-EU Summit Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Thu 05th March 2020

India-EU summit postponed due to coronavirus

An India-EU summit scheduled for March 13 in Brussels has been postponed because of the coronavirus, New Delhi said Thursday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :An India-EU summit scheduled for March 13 in Brussels has been postponed because of the coronavirus, New Delhi said Thursday.

"Both sides have agreed that due to health authorities advising against travel between regions it would be wise to reschedule the summit to a mutually convenient date," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been due to attend the 15th such summit with the European Union represented by Charles Michel, European Council president, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

