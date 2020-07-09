UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India-EU Summit To Be Held Via Video Conference On Wednesday - Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:53 PM

India-EU Summit to Be Held Via Video Conference on Wednesday - Brussels

A high-level meeting between India and the European Union, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held via a video conference on the coming Wednesday, the bloc said in a press release

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) A high-level meeting between India and the European Union, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held via a video conference on the coming Wednesday, the bloc said in a press release.

"The 15th summit between India and the EU will be held via video conference.

The EU will be represented by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. India will be represented by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," the press release read.

The talks are expected to be focused on global cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, EU-India Strategic Partnership and other multilateral issues.

Modi was initially set to travel to Brussels for the summit in mid-March but the meeting was postponed due to the pandemic.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi European Union Brussels Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

1 minute ago

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

59 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 hours ago

DC for setting up complaints counters

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.