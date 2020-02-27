UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Evacuates 124 People From Diamond Princess Ship - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:23 PM

India Evacuates 124 People From Diamond Princess Ship - Foreign Ministry

India has evacuated 124 people, both Indians and foreigners, from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is still stranded near Japan's Yokohama port due to the rising number of infection cases, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) India has evacuated 124 people, both Indians and foreigners, from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is still stranded near Japan's Yokohama port due to the rising number of infection cases, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Countries started evacuating their citizens from the ship last week, after the two-week quarantine was lifted on February 19. According to the Japanese NHK tv channel, a total of 700 passengers and crew members have tested positive for the disease as of Wednesday.

"Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo,carrying 119 Indians & 5 nationals from Sri Lanka,Nepal, South Africa&Peru who were quarantined onboard the #DiamondPrincess due to #COVID19.

Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities. Thank you @airindiain once again," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, a total of 122 Indian and foreign nationals have been returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, the minister added.

"On its return from Wuhan, the IAF flight has brought back 76 Indians & 36 nationals from 7 countries - Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA and Madagascar. Appreciate facilitation by Chinese government," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

In early February, the country sent two planes to Wuhan to evacuate 640 people.

To date, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been detected in over 82,000 people worldwide and killed 2,800 patients. More than 32,800 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

India USA Delhi Bangladesh Sri Lanka China Twitter Air India Wuhan Yokohama Tokyo Same Myanmar Japan South Africa Maldives Madagascar Nepal February TV From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flight operation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia co ..

8 minutes ago

Fake currency: two caught in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Drug pusher arrested, 3kg charas seized in Faisala ..

6 minutes ago

Estonia reports first coronavirus case

6 minutes ago

Punjab first polio case of 2020 surfaced in DG Kh ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi-based coronavirus patient stable: Health o ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.