India Exceeds Paris Climate Change Accord Targets - Prime Minister Modi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) India is exceeding climate change targets set by the 2015 Paris agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday at the online G20 summit.

"I am glad to share that India is not only meeting our Paris Agreement targets but also exceeding them," Modi said in a pre-recorded message at the summit's side event on safeguarding the planet.

The Indian leader noted that the country has taken numerous steps to this end, including the promotion of the use of LED lights, the provision of smoke-free kitchens, and efforts to eliminate single-use plastic.

"Our forest cover is expanding. The lion and tiger population is increasing. We aim to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 and we are encouraging the circular economy," Modi added.

In addition, the prime minister said that India will meet a goal of producing 175 gigawatts of renewable energy "well before" the target of 2022 and is taking steps to reach the goal of producing 450 gigawatts by 2030.

More Stories From World

