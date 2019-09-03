UrduPoint.com
India Expects Around 15 Agreements With Russia Exchanged At Putin-Modi Meeting- Ambassador

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:51 PM

New Delhi expects around 15 agreements to be exchanged between India and Russia, and 35 to 40 memorandums of understanding to be announced during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Eastern Economic Forum, Ambassador to Russia Shri D

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) New Delhi expects around 15 agreements to be exchanged between India and Russia, and 35 to 40 memorandums of understanding to be announced during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Eastern Economic Forum, Ambassador to Russia Shri D. Bala Venkatesh Varma said on Tuesday.

"During the bilateral summit we expect around 15 agreements that will be exchanged in front of the leaders, and another almost 35 to 40 MoUs that will be announced.

.. On the whole, it will be an extremely substantive bilateral summit between India and Russia," the diplomat said.

Varma noted that there was a wide range of issues covered by the agreements, including the defense industry such as manufacture of spare parts in India.

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

