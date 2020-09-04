India Expects INDRA NAVY-20 Drills to Boost Mutual Confidence, Friendship With Russia

The 2020 edition of the INDRA joint Indian-Russian naval drills will contribute to the further strengthening of mutual confidence and cooperation between the two countries' navies and consolidate the bilateral bond, the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The 2020 edition of the INDRA joint Indian-Russian naval drills will contribute to the further strengthening of mutual confidence and cooperation between the two countries' navies and consolidate the bilateral bond, the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Friday.

The Indian-hosted INDRA NAVY-2020 began in the Bay of Bengal earlier in the day to continue through Saturday.

"Exercise INDRA NAVY-20 will help to further boost mutual confidence and cooperation between the two Navies and would reinforce the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries," the press release read.

The INDRA drills have increased in "scope, complexity of operations, and level of participation" over the years since its first edition in 2003, the ministry said, adding that this year's exercise is going to feature such disciplines as surface and anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises, helicopter operations and seamanship evolutions, among others.

"The Primary aim of exercise INDRA NAVY-20 is to further consolidate inter-operability built up by the two Navies over the years and also to enhance understanding and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations," the ministry said.

India's fleet involved in the drills includes the Ranvijay guided-missile destroyer, the Sahyadri frigate and the Shakti fleet tanker, including integrated helicopters. According to the defense ministry's press release, the Sahyadri frigate has now left to provide assistance to the MT New Diamond oil tanker, which caught fire in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka earlier in the day.

Russia has sent its Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs destroyers and the Boris Butoma tanker, part of its Vladivostok-stationed Pacific Fleet, to attend the drills.

The 2020 edition of the INDRA naval exercise was originally supposed to be held in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok earlier this year but ended up being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.