UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Expects INDRA NAVY-20 Drills To Boost Mutual Confidence, Friendship With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 03:46 PM

India Expects INDRA NAVY-20 Drills to Boost Mutual Confidence, Friendship With Russia

The 2020 edition of the INDRA joint Indian-Russian naval drills will contribute to the further strengthening of mutual confidence and cooperation between the two countries' navies and consolidate the bilateral bond, the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The 2020 edition of the INDRA joint Indian-Russian naval drills will contribute to the further strengthening of mutual confidence and cooperation between the two countries' navies and consolidate the bilateral bond, the Indian Ministry of Defence said in a press release on Friday.

The Indian-hosted INDRA NAVY-2020 began in the Bay of Bengal earlier in the day to continue through Saturday.

"Exercise INDRA NAVY-20 will help to further boost mutual confidence and cooperation between the two Navies and would reinforce the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries," the press release read.

The INDRA drills have increased in "scope, complexity of operations, and level of participation" over the years since its first edition in 2003, the ministry said, adding that this year's exercise is going to feature such disciplines as surface and anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises, helicopter operations and seamanship evolutions, among others.

"The Primary aim of exercise INDRA NAVY-20 is to further consolidate inter-operability built up by the two Navies over the years and also to enhance understanding and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations," the ministry said.

India's fleet involved in the drills includes the Ranvijay guided-missile destroyer, the Sahyadri frigate and the Shakti fleet tanker, including integrated helicopters. According to the defense ministry's press release, the Sahyadri frigate has now left to provide assistance to the MT New Diamond oil tanker, which caught fire in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka earlier in the day.

Russia has sent its Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs destroyers and the Boris Butoma tanker, part of its Vladivostok-stationed Pacific Fleet, to attend the drills.

The 2020 edition of the INDRA naval exercise was originally supposed to be held in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok earlier this year but ended up being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

India Firing Fire Sri Lanka Russia Oil Vladivostok 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Husband of Assange's Judge Linked to UK Lobby Grou ..

1 minute ago

Russian Military Reports 12 Ceasefire Violations i ..

1 minute ago

RECAST - Trump Says US Could Reduce Afghanistan Tr ..

1 minute ago

Shahzad Akbar directs early recovery of missing Sa ..

23 minutes ago

Trump Says US Could Reduce Afghanistan Troop Level ..

23 minutes ago

OPEC Postpones 60th Anniversary Celebration Planne ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.