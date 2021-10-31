UrduPoint.com

India Expects To Produce 5 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In 2022 - Prime Minister

31st October 2021

India Expects to Produce 5 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in 2022 - Prime Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) India plans to produce five billion coronavirus vaccine doses next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the G20 summit in Rome.

"During my remarks, I highlighted aspects relating to India's contributions in the global fight against COVID-19, the vision of 'One Earth, One Health', furthering innovation in healthcare, need for resilient global supply chains and leveraging technology for human empowerment," Modi said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to India's foreign ministry, Modi told G20 leaders on Saturday that it is very important that Indian vaccines are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and that there is mutual agreement on international recognition of vaccination certificates from different countries.

"India is preparing to produce more than 5 billion vaccine doses for the world next year. ...Therefore, it is necessary that Indian vaccines are recognized by the WHO at the earliest," Modi said, as quoted by the Indian foreign ministry on Saturday.

The prime minister emphasized that India has emerged as a reliable manufacturing hub and encouraged G20 countries to make India a trusted partner in their economic recovery and supply chain diversification.

